SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah’s David Eccles School of Business inducted two new members to its Hall of Fame and honored three others during a luncheon Tuesday at Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The inductees include Crystal Maggelet, CEO of FJ Management, a company that manages a diverse portfolio of oil and travel-related companies including Maverik convenience stores and Big West Oil; and the late Parry Thomas, a banker credited with helping to build Las Vegas into a major tourist destination.

In addition, David Stirling, co-founder and president of essential oils company doTERRA, received the Distinguished Entrepreneur Award; James Worthington, CEO of bakery restaurant Kneaders, received a Rising Star Award; and Doug Ohlson, vice president of Adcentives West, received an Alumni Service Award.