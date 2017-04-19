Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz announced Wednesday that he won’t seek re-election in 2018.
Chaffetz wrote on his Facebook page that he won’t be a candidate for any political office in 2018. He said he made the decision after consulting his “family and prayerful consideration.”
Chaffetz said he announced now so that another candidate could rise in the 3rd Congressional District.
“I am grateful for all of you in the current and previous 3rd Congressional District. I acknowledge the outstanding work of my dedicated staff. Together we have been a strong advocate for Utahns,” he wrote.
Some offered support for Chaffetz on his Facebook page.
“I'm disappointed. You are pretty much the only politician I ever liked. I hoped one day you might be president,” wrote Bill Love.
“God speed and hope to see you run for office some day in the near future,” Cindy Burchett added.
“This is an absolute shame,” Tim Coleman Jr. wrote. “One of the finer politicians who actually makes the country better. Absolute shame.”
Twitter reacted quickly to Chaffetz’s decision.
Some criticized the Utah Republican.
Speculation turned to what this means for Chaffetz’s future.
And, of course, Mitt Romney's name was brought up.