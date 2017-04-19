Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, talks about his family members who have had cancer during a town hall meeting at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz announced Wednesday that he won’t seek re-election in 2018.

Chaffetz wrote on his Facebook page that he won’t be a candidate for any political office in 2018. He said he made the decision after consulting his “family and prayerful consideration.”

Chaffetz said he announced now so that another candidate could rise in the 3rd Congressional District.

“I am grateful for all of you in the current and previous 3rd Congressional District. I acknowledge the outstanding work of my dedicated staff. Together we have been a strong advocate for Utahns,” he wrote.

Posted by Jason Chaffetz on Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Some offered support for Chaffetz on his Facebook page.

“I'm disappointed. You are pretty much the only politician I ever liked. I hoped one day you might be president,” wrote Bill Love.

“God speed and hope to see you run for office some day in the near future,” Cindy Burchett added.

“This is an absolute shame,” Tim Coleman Jr. wrote. “One of the finer politicians who actually makes the country better. Absolute shame.”

Twitter reacted quickly to Chaffetz’s decision.

Jason Chaffetz twitter handle will be missed — Keegs (@ProbablyPeaked) April 19, 2017

Some criticized the Utah Republican.

Chaffetz retiring to spend more time with his head in the sand. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) April 19, 2017

What was the point of Jason Chaffetz embarrassing himself like this if he's going to quit politics? — Josh Barro (@jbarro) April 19, 2017

I think "Jason Chaffetz" saw the handwriting on the wall last night in Georgia and knows he's one of our prime targets for seat flipping! pic.twitter.com/FKb8qZty4Q — Keep2020Alive (@Keep2020Alive) April 19, 2017

Jason Chaffetz constituents yelled at him in town halls: "Do your job."

Chaffetz's response? "I'm retiring." — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) April 19, 2017

Maybe Chaffetz decision was made before Tuesday but my guess is there are other Rs who looked at GA and ahead to '18 who will say "See ya'" — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 19, 2017

Speculation turned to what this means for Chaffetz’s future.

Chaffetz is gearing up for a gubernatorial run in 2020—and this is a fraught time to be in DC for a Utah Republican, as Chaffetz has learned https://t.co/tUR0MxUx6m — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) April 19, 2017

And, of course, Mitt Romney's name was brought up.