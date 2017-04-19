LDS teen Hanna Eyre has been eliminated from NBC's "The Voice" after the live playoffs Tuesday, April 18.

The 15-year-old from Laguna Niguel, California, who attends the Orange County School of the Arts, performed "Skyscraper" by Demi Lovato to compete for a spot in the top 12.

Her coach, Adam Levine, said before her performance that he has enjoyed watching her growth on the show.

"Hanna has always been strong, but you see her gaining a little more control and a little more subtlety and kind of growing up a little bit as a singer, which is good timing," he said.

Hanna agreed that she noticed a lot of improvement in her abilities on "The Voice."

"Every single step of this show has made me better as an artist and as a person and I just want to keep seeing myself grow," she said.

After her performance, Levine called Hanna, "the sweetest human being that has ever lived." He said he hoped she stayed on the show because he wanted to keep working with her and helping her be better.

But, after the viewer voting results were revealed, only half of Levine's team was able to move on to the top 12. Jesse Larson and Lilli Passero were voted to stay on the show, and Levine chose to save Mark Isaiah. Hanna was eliminated along with the other two remaining contestants from Levine's team.

Utah teen Aaliyah Rose was also eliminated from "The Voice" after her performance in the live playoffs Monday, April 17.