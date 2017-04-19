The referee breaks up a fight during a Utah Jazz basketball game against the LA Clippers at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 13, 2017. The Jazz won 114-108.

Here’s a look at the news for April 19.

Jazz fall in second playoff game

The Utah Jazz couldn’t make lightning strike twice, as they fell 99-91 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, according to the Deseret News.

The Jazz, who were once again without star center Rudy Gobert, trailed most of the game, missing easy rebounds and rim protection, which are both skills Gobert offers them, the Deseret News reported.

"A little frustrating game tonight for us," Jazz small forward Gordon Hayward said. "Felt like we didn't — we feel like we didn't play our best basketball, and we still were — we hung around. Besides the first quarter, I felt like we did all right."

The Jazz will return to Utah for Game 3 on Friday.

Huntsman Cancer Institute fires CEO

On Tuesday, the Huntsman Cancer Institute fired Dr. Mary Beckerle, the chief executive officer and director of the institute, according to the Deseret News.

No details have been released yet about why Beckerle, who worked with the institute for 11 years, was let go, according to the Deseret News.

Peter Huntsman, CEO of the Huntsman Family Foundation and Huntsman Cancer Foundation, called the decision “a terrible move.”

He said he found out about the decision over email.

"I was absolutely floored. I was absolutely shocked," Huntsman, who is also CEO of Huntsman Corp, told the Deseret News. "The reasoning behind it, I can only surmise. … I was very disappointed."

Democrat falls short in 'high-stakes' Georgia race

Democrat Jon Ossoff failed to win outright in a special congressional election in Georgia on Tuesday, but not by much. The Democrat, who would have won the election if he obtained 50 percent of the vote, earned 48.1 percent, according to CNN.

Republican candidate Karen Handel, meanwhile, earned 19.8 percent of the vote. She will face off with Ossoff in a run-off election in June, CNN reported.

CNN reported that the election was filled with high stakes, since President Donald Trump himself got involved with robocalls and small campaign boosts for the Republican Party in Georgia.

“The hotly contested race carried major implications as a gauge of the president's popularity — and Trump himself seemed to grasp the high stakes, playing a direct role in its closing days,” CNN reported.

Utahns shouldn’t water their yards ... for now

The Utah Division of Water Resources said on Monday that Beehive State residents shouldn’t water their gardens or yards yet.

Officials told the Deseret News that Utahns should still conserve their water for now.

Too much snow during the winter has filled the downstream soils, which means any extra watering might overfill and flood yards, Faye Rutishauser, the division's conservation coordinator, told the Deseret News.

"If you have a trouble area in your yard you can hand water it, but there is no need to turn on the entire system for one dry patch," Rutishauser said.

North Korea wakes up to this song every day

This video from 2013 went viral again this week, as it shows the North Korean capital of Pyongyang waking up to an “eerie” tune, according to Digg.

