Don’t freak out. A huge asteroid about the buzz by Earth.

According to NBC News, an asteroid that’s about the size of the Rock of Gibraltar will zoom by Earth from a distance of about 1.1 million miles away. That’s about five times the distance that separates the Earth from the moon.

The asteroid, named Asteroid 2014 JO25, has a surface that’s “twice as reflective” as the moon.

The asteroid will fly so close to Earth that you should be able to see it with a small telescope (or even less) for the next night or two.

Here’s a look at the trajectory (which is sort of terrifying).

Astronomers at Slooh, a space news website, nicknamed the asteroid “The Rock” after actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Slooh put together a size comparison between Johnson and “The Rock” asteroid.

You can watch a livestream of the asteroid’s appearance in the sky on Slooh starting at 5 p.m. MDT.

But don’t worry about it hitting us. NASA scientists told NBC there’s no chance for the asteroid to actually hit Earth.

Still, NASA doesn’t want you to feel too secure.

"The odds of an impact for asteroids are very low on 'human time scales' (a hundred years are so)," Dr. Amy Mainzer, an astronomer at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, told NBC News. "However, because the consequences could potentially be severe, it's not something we should completely ignore."

Asteroids are often the cause of planetary disasters in movies and TV shows, but it’s still a very real possibility.

NASA, though, has a plan, according to Quartz.

NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office doesn’t expect disaster anytime soon, but technology isn’t helping. An asteroid could approach from around the sun and impact Earth without us knowing.

In fact, the 2014 JO25 we’ll see today was first discovered three years ago, which would have left little time for action if it was heading right for Earth, Quartz reported.

“I would have thought we have these really robust capabilities of looking out into space and seeing what the threats are,” Dan Bout, assistant director for response at the Californa Governor's Office of Emergency Serivces, told Quartz. “And we have a lot of people and a lot of capabilities, but maybe not as robust as I thought we had.”

NASA still has a long way to go to develop these technologies, Quartz reported. But President Donald Trump has looked to change how much funding comes NASA’s way.

Jim Green, head of NASA’s planetary science division, told Quartz that the survival of the defense system is necessary for the survival of Earth.

“We are the world’s experts at what we do,” Green told Quartz. “And what we do is actually extremely important for the survival of this species. So I don’t think that’s going to change.”