Brynn Munger has a new best friend and, as her mother said, it's “just as unique as her.”

As The Huffington Post reported, Brynn Munger, 3, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in the eye called undifferentiated sarcoma just after she turned 1. She lost her left eye after multiple surgeries.

But now, after nearly a year and half in remission, Brynn recently received a gift that means to instill confidence in the young girl — a bunny with one eye.

“I wanted to give Brynn a special bunny that’s just as unique as her,” her mother, Danielle Munger, told Today.com.

Brynn’s mother ordered the bunny from Jessica Sebatian of the toymaker company Sebastian Design, hoping to give her daughter something special for her third birthday.

“I messaged her asking if she could make her one, but if she could do it without the left eye,” Danielle Munger told The Huffington Post. “Jessica was so nice and understanding, she understood completely how it feels to want to give your children something special, that’s unique like them.”

Danielle Munger, who is Mormon, was worried at first about ordering the gift since Sebastian Design already had a waitlist of more than 60 people, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

But Jessica Sebastian, who is also Mormon, was so touched by Brynn’s story that she rushed the order.

“She wanted her daughter to have a doll that looks like her and only has her right eye,” Jessica told viral news Facebook page Love What Really matters. “To date, I don't think I've ever been asked to create something so tender and meaningful.”

Danielle Munger told ABC News that her daughter with bunny, which is named Sparkle.

“She got a big smile and she refused to move on to another present until after we had opened it and gotten it out the box,” the Utah mom said.

Danielle Munger said Brynn and her bunny are best friends.

“That evening she and I were sitting together reading a book,” Danielle Munger told ABC. “It felt so good to tell her, ‘Yes, she’s special, too. This bunny is sick, too, and she lost her eye, but she’s still special, too.’”