Political news site Roll Call asked the question many Utahns have wondered over the past few months: Will Sen. Orrin Hatch run for re-election?

Hatch, who would be serving in his eighth term in the Senate, has gone back and forth over the last few months on whether or not he’ll run for re-election.

Hatch briefly said he’d only not run if he could get someone like Mitt Romney, the 2012 presidential candidate, to take his place, the Deseret News reported.

“While I have taken steps to run, I have yet to make a final decision,” Hatch said in a statement, according to Roll Call. “I remain focused on my work in the Senate and will make any political decisions in due course.”

Signs are pointing toward a run for re-election, though, since Hatch appears to have an easy road to the Senate, Roll Call reported.

“Utah political strategists point to a number of factors that could help Hatch’s re-election bid: less opposition from hard-line conservatives in the state, and a new avenue to avoid a potentially perilous nominating convention. But one unexpected development has been as a major factor in Hatch’s possible change of heart: Donald Trump in the White House.”

So far, Hatch has raised about $1.3 million for a possible re-election, according to the Associated Press.