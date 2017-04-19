Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, talks with media after speaking at a rally for GOP presidential candidate Donald J. Trump at the Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016.

Political news site Roll Call asked the question many Utahns have wondered over the past few months: Will Sen. Orrin Hatch run for re-election?

Hatch, who would be serving in his eighth term in the Senate, has gone back and forth over the last few months on whether or not he’ll run for re-election.

Hatch briefly said he’d only not run if he could get someone like Mitt Romney, the 2012 presidential candidate, to take his place, the Deseret News reported.

“While I have taken steps to run, I have yet to make a final decision,” Hatch said in a statement, according to Roll Call. “I remain focused on my work in the Senate and will make any political decisions in due course.”

Signs are pointing toward a run for re-election, though, since Hatch appears to have an easy road to the Senate, Roll Call reported.

“Utah political strategists point to a number of factors that could help Hatch’s re-election bid: less opposition from hard-line conservatives in the state, and a new avenue to avoid a potentially perilous nominating convention. But one unexpected development has been as a major factor in Hatch’s possible change of heart: Donald Trump in the White House.”

So far, Hatch has raised about $1.3 million for a possible re-election, according to the Associated Press.

Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.