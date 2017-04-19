The S-Line train passes by what will become South Salt Lake City’s new downtown, which will feature a WinCo Foods and two residential projects, in South Salt Lake on Monday, March 27, 2017. City officials broke ground on the project Monday.

It’s official. Salt Lake City is one of the United States’ most polluted cities, surprising no one who lives along the Wasatch Front.

The American Lung Association’s annual “State of the Air” report released Wednesday listed Salt Lake City as the seventh most polluted city for short-term pollution, with Logan trailing right behind in the eighth spot.

Los Angeles and Reno, Nevada, earned the nine and 10 spots, USA Today reported.

California dominated most of the list, with Bakersfield, Visalia, Fresno and Modesto earning the top four spots. Fairbanks, Alaska, ranked fifth in the top 10.

The Salt Lake City-Provo-Orem metro area placed No. 20 in the list of most polluted cities when filtered by Ozone. Los Angeles-Long Beach topped that specific list, according to the report.

Nationwide, it’s been a tough year for pollution, USA Today reported.

"While most of the nation has much cleaner air quality than even a decade ago, many cities reported their highest number of unhealthy days since the report began," the report said.

USA Today reported that about 125 million Americans live with “unhealthful levels of air pollution.”

Air pollution can damage your brain, lungs and heart, according to The Guardian. It can suppress lung growth and lead people to heart disease. Asthma, brain damage and diabetes are also possible symptoms of too much air pollution.