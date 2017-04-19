From left, Jazz players George Hill, Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert all made Bleacher Report's list of the top 100 players in the NBA.

Adam Fromal constructed the list and said the following on the three Jazzmen:

On George Hill, who was listed at No. 44:

"Early in the season, George Hill appeared to be an All-Star candidate, thriving during his first season leading the Utah Jazz offense. But whether due to injuries or natural regression, he couldn't maintain the pace from the opening salvo. Still, there are reasons to be encouraged. For example, the 30-year-old shot 42.5 percent on his treys after the All-Star break and continued to make a sizable impact as a facilitator for an offense always in need of quality setup passes."

On Gordon Hayward, who came in at No. 26:

"Everything about Gordon Hayward's game is impressive, but it's what catches you by surprise that often helps him stand out most. At least once a game, the 27-year-old goes streaking in from the weak side and finishes a thunderous alley-oop slam that steals momentum and fires up his troops. And with a similar frequency, he can lock down opposing wings as well as anyone, though he doesn't have the stamina to fill that two-way role from start to finish. More so every year, Hayward is becoming a complete player and unquestioned star."

On Rudy Gobert, who was named the 12th-best player in the league:

"It's impossible to oversell Rudy Gobert's defensive impact. …"

Only three other players provided half as much value around the rim. Just a dozen provided more than a third.

And we haven't even touched on Gobert's ability to deter shots — or his ever-growing offensive impact, for that matter."

Utes' football schedule analyzed

John Coon of Athlon Sports broke down the University of Utah football team's schedule game-by-game. According to Coon, the Utes will have their work cut out for them to maintain their place among the top teams in the Pac-12.

"The Utes return plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, although they must plug holes in the secondary, the backfield and along both lines. Still, the schedule is arduous. Utah has one of the tougher league slates, with cross-divisional opponents Oregon State and California being replaced by Stanford and Washington State this season."

Twitter user Aaron "ZDOG" Zabriskie laid down a rap where he rhymes about his favorite team, the Utah Jazz, disses the Clippers and predicts a sweep for the Jazz over Los Angeles in the NBA Playoffs.

JAZZ ALL THE WAY pic.twitter.com/MCf3vAwjUt — ZDOG (@ZDOG223) April 17, 2017

The video has gathered the attention of several major outlets, including Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated.

Unfortunately for Zabriskie, the Clippers prevailed over the Jazz 99-91 Tuesday night to prevent a potential sweep.