LOGAN — A judge could decide today whether ex-USU football standout Torrey Green will be ordered to stand trial on sexual assault allegations from seven different women.

In a three-day preliminary hearing last month, the women testified they met Green while he was playing football at Utah State University between 2013 and 2015. After connecting with Green through a dating app or meeting him on campus or at a party, the women said they ended up alone with Green, who raped or sexually assaulted them despite their protests.

In total, Green is charged with six counts of rape, a first-degree felony; aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

After testimony from any rebuttal witnesses is given and closing arguments are made today, 1st District Judge Brian Cannell could decide whether there is probable cause to order Green to stand trial in any or all of the seven separate cases.

Green, who is from Rubidoux, California, graduated from USU in early 2016 and was signed as a rookie linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons. He was dropped by the team in August after the sexual assault allegations began to surface, and is currently being held without bail in the Cache County Jail.

According to the women, Green made a positive first impression, but once they were alone with him, wouldn't listen as they told him to stop kissing, touching or undressing them.

Some of the women testified that as they fought the college linebacker, Green responded told them "I know you want to," or "I know you like it."

One woman, identified in court documents as V.G., testified that after Green raped her, he asked, "You're not the kind of girl who would report a rape, are you? Because that would ruin my career."

This story will be updated throughout the day.