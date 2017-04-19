An attempted armed robbery suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after he allegedly held a gun to the head of a 7-Eleven employee.

The gunman entered the store at 4637 W. 5415 South and put a gun to the employee's head while demanding money, according to Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke.

The clerk fled and locked herself in a back room to call 911, Lohrke indicated.

An officer on the way to the scene spotted a man who matched the suspect's description walking on a sidewalk near Kearns High School. Lohrke said Alexander Garcia, 18, was arrested after a short foot chase.

Garcia was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated robbery and fleeing.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.