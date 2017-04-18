The Utah Jazz weren't able to repeat their Game 1 upset over the LA Clippers as they dropped Game 2 99-91 on Tuesday, but there was at least some fun to be had on Twitter.
From missing star center Rudy Gobert to Jazz unicorns and the battle for Chris Paul's wristband, here's the social media roundup for Game 2:
Not a great start
The first quarter for the Jazz simply wasn't good as they fell behind 29-18. Twitter reacted accordingly.
Missing Gobert
It was clear that the Jazz greatly missed Gobert as the Clippers took advantage of his absence in the paint.
Gordon Hayward's hair
The announcers couldn't help but comment on the Utah small forward's hair:
Jazz unicorns?
Kevin Hart in the house
Battle for the wristband
Boris Diaw had a little battle with Chris Paul involving Paul's wristband:
Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.