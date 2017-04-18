The Utah Jazz weren't able to repeat their Game 1 upset over the LA Clippers as they dropped Game 2 99-91 on Tuesday, but there was at least some fun to be had on Twitter.

From missing star center Rudy Gobert to Jazz unicorns and the battle for Chris Paul's wristband, here's the social media roundup for Game 2:

Not a great start

The first quarter for the Jazz simply wasn't good as they fell behind 29-18. Twitter reacted accordingly.

The beginning of this game kind of feels like this... #UTAatLAC pic.twitter.com/bhmymkaCAA — John Huntinghouse (@JHuntinghouse) April 19, 2017

DeAndre... oh my. Jazz looking mighty sluggish thus far. Time for mad Quin Snyder to make an appearance and fire the team up. #takenote pic.twitter.com/XSCdQOK7ci — Matt Harris (@IdahoSportsMatt) April 19, 2017

That was a very telling stat. Utah has zero points in the paint. Jerry isn't happy. #UTAatLAC — Andy (@awhansen24) April 19, 2017

This game feels exactly like the three games the Jazz lost to the Clippers in the regular season. #UTAatLAC — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) April 19, 2017

Jazz fans after that 1st Quarter pic.twitter.com/whDQIMRwLm — Mark RK (@Mark_RK) April 19, 2017

Missing Gobert

It was clear that the Jazz greatly missed Gobert as the Clippers took advantage of his absence in the paint.

With Rudy Gobert out, the rim has been open for business and Lob City is taking advantage pic.twitter.com/vaUWbzEMpa — The Ringer (@ringer) April 19, 2017

Yeah, Gobert would be helpful here. pic.twitter.com/4Ow6pjSnUj — Matt Petersen (@TheMattPetersen) April 19, 2017

No Gobert tonight is really showing on both ends. #NBAPlayoffs2017 — Jay Valdez (@zedlaV559) April 19, 2017

Reminder: The Utah Jazz were winners before they showed up to this game. They're up 1-0 without Rudy Gobert. They got house money. — SLC Homer (@slcdunk) April 19, 2017

Rudy Gobert missed Game 2. Paul Pierce is getting BUCKETS at the rim. I'm sure these things are not related. — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) April 19, 2017

It seems Deandre is enjoying Gobert's absense https://t.co/BDbAz6Duby — Eric Boerner (@ericboerner) April 19, 2017

This is what they need to do every game Gobert doesn't play. #ItTakesEverything https://t.co/OyDjqo2MrJ — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) April 19, 2017

Gordon Hayward's hair

The announcers couldn't help but comment on the Utah small forward's hair:

Commentator: "Do you have Gordon Hayward 1st team all hair gel?"😂 @ColtonS_25 — Ńick Łeeper (@LickNeeps) April 19, 2017

Pretty sure Gordon Hayward's hair could break cinderblocks — Brandon S (@Brandon_Salv) April 19, 2017

Gordon Hayward has the most perfect hair while playing I'm amazed — BMF (@brantleemarie) April 19, 2017

Ian Eagle just said that Gordon Hayward probably makes the all-hair gel team. I think he's he hair gel MVP. Who else? Delly? Redick? Lin? — Charlie Maikis (@CharlieMaikis) April 19, 2017

Jazz unicorns?

Kevin Hart in the house

Kevin Hart is courtside for tonight's Clippers-Jazz game. pic.twitter.com/xVJksNLaHp — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 19, 2017

Battle for the wristband

Boris Diaw had a little battle with Chris Paul involving Paul's wristband:

The word on the street is if you remove CP3's power-band he loses all his powers. #TakeNote #ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/I2X1ggygaI — The Fuzz (@TheFuzzNBA) April 19, 2017

nice wristband, CP3. can I see it? pic.twitter.com/mQkc4eV9Ct — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 19, 2017

Boris Diaw ripping off CP3's wristband while dude dribbled ranks up there with locker room espresso machine among coolest things he's done — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) April 19, 2017

Boris Diaw takes Chris Paul's wristband off his wrist like a poorly performed David Blaine magic trick pic.twitter.com/qUVNbfu5vi — Ananth Pandian (@Ananth_Pandian) April 19, 2017

Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.