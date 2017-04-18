LOS ANGELES — Rudy Gobert made an appearance on Tuesday at the Staples Center. Too bad for the Jazz it was just to make a run through the taco bar in the press dining area.

That’s still good news for the Jazz. He’s not in the hospital. But he’s not on the court, either, which was obvious in the Jazz’s 99-91 loss to the Clippers in Game 2 of the playoffs. Coach Quin Snyder has said they have no specific return date.

Utah’s defense by committee will have to do.

So the Jazz’s temporary high took a dip. And there’s no chance to wait around and wait for their acclaimed center to make a quick return.

Snyder won’t or can’t say when he’ll be back. The Jazz got hammered down low, but also got hurt thanks to the late outside shooting of Chris Paul and — the final dagger — from Blake Griffin.

Still, the Clippers can’t feel terribly confident yet. They still gave away their home-court advantage in a Game 1 loss.

Gobert showed up on Monday, gingerly taking set shots from 15 feet in practice. It was a first glance at him since he suffered a hyperextended knee and bone contusion in Saturday’s playoff opener against the Clippers. The second showing came in his pressroom food run.

The Jazz’s opening-night win, when Gobert was injured, was an emotional game. But reality usually sets in. With him missing for a second game, it was a different story.

Derrick Favors and Joe Johnson were slightly less impressive the second night out. Meanwhile, Gordon Hayward needs to be almost perfect when the Jazz center isn't around. He went 5-for-15 from the floor.

It seemed logical the Jazz’s luck wouldn’t hold for a second game. They openly talked last week about “stealing” a win in Los Angeles. When that happened, Johnson admitted the next day they’d try to be “a little greedy,” by taking a second win in L.A. But that’s like hoping for a tax return after winning the lottery.

Still, who could blame him? As Gordon Gekko said in “Wall Street: “The point is, ladies and gentleman, that greed — for lack of a better word — is good. Greed is right. Greed works. Greed clarifies, cuts through, and captures the essence of the evolutionary spirit.”

It makes playoff series extra short, too.

But the Jazz are in a nice position, regardless. They erased home-court advantage for the Clippers.

On Tuesday the Clippers controlled the game start to end, never getting too far ahead, but not falling back, either. Clippers coach Doc Rivers said before the game that his team failed in Game 1 to take advantage of Gobert’s absence.

“Our plan was to attack the rim and we didn’t do it,” Rivers said. “We need more of our guards to go down in.”

Turned out that early in Game 2 they went at the Jazz from both short and deep. The first 11 points included two outside Paul baskets, the rest coming inside from Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. The real work started after that, when Paul dropped consecutive passes in to Jordan and Griffin, both of whom disrespected the rim with their dunks.

Quickly the Jazz trailed by double digits.

To the Jazz’s credit, they didn’t let a 12-point deficit break them. They trailed by nine at half. But L.A.’s inside game was vastly improved — which wasn’t hard, considering its Game 1 effort.

It is a predictable theme: Los Angeles leading with its stars, Utah responding with as many healthy bodies as it can find.

But the Jazz didn’t look particularly smug about winning the opener on the road.

“I don’t think I’m concerned about satisfaction,” said Snyder. “I think there’s usually something else in play there too. The home team raises their level and it gets harder. The sheer playing percentages — the shots go in one night and you don’t know the next. I think we understand the moment, how difficult it is to win two on the road. In light of that, hopefully we can factor into our preparation. It was an uphill battle the first game and this one’s even steeper.”