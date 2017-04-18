SALT LAKE CITY — Four days after a seasoned backpacker from Vernal and her stepgrandson were swept into a rushing creek in Grand Canyon backcountry, crews were combing crags and banks of the Colorado River for signs of the missing pair Tuesday.

The National Park Service said it was directing "an intense search" for the two, who went missing Saturday.

The rescue team included neighbors and former colleagues of Lou-Ann Merrell, 62, a 10-year volunteer emergency medical technician and the wife of Merrell Boot Co. founder Randy Merrell. The couple lives in Vernal.

A team from Uintah County Search and Rescue was part of a ground crew hunting the area where the hikers were last seen, and at the meeting point of the creek they fell into and the Colorado River. A drone, a helicopter and an inflatable raft with a motor were utilized for the search.

Merrell and her stepgrandson, Jackson Standefer, 14, stumbled on their way across the creek and were swept up in the current Saturday.

Her husband and son, Ivan, were also on the trip, said Jake Phillips, a friend and relative of Lou-Ann Merrell.

"Considering everything, their spirits are still high," Phillips said Tuesday. "Just hoping for a miracle to come along, that they will be found alive and in good condition.

Phillips said the Merrells have helped create a strong community in the Uinta Basin, at times pitching in to cover funeral costs for families who could not afford a ceremony to honor lost loved ones.

Phillips said the search has drawn "a love outpour from our community."

Few attempt to hike the rugged canyon floor where the pair went missing at Tapeats Creek, the National Park Service said. The journey requires a special park permit. About 200 searches for missing adventurers happen each year, officials said.

But "it's a little more unusual to have a multiday search like this," said spokeswoman Robin Martin.

The Merrells are familiar with the canyon's North Rim, where their most recent backpacking trip began, said Steve Labrum, a friend and neighbor.

Labrum said the soaring red rock attracted the pair to the region once or twice a year, often as leaders of Scouting trips for youngsters.

Brook Sevenski, who worked with Merrell on ambulances as a volunteer emergency medical technician, said she looked forward to wilderness lessons Lou-Ann Merrell would give to fellow EMT's.

"When you're in the wilderness, you don't have your gauze and your bandage," Sevenski said, but Merrell knew how to use natural materials as stand-in medical tools.

"If anybody can make, it she can make it," Sevenski said Tuesday.

Jim Zwiers, executive vice president of Merrell Boot's parent company Wolverine Worldwide, said in a prepared statement "our thoughts, prayers, and hearts are with the Merrell family. We are grateful to the people working around the clock and continue to be hopeful."

The park service said it does not know what went wrong Saturday. No rain or flash flooding was reported in the area.

Contributing: Associated Press