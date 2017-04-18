FILE— Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams talks to members of the media after meeting about the forthcoming homeless resource centers with legislative leaders at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

SALT LAKE CITY — Amid increasing frustrations over the lack of traction on Sheriff Jim Winder's suggestions to reign in homeless problems downtown, County Mayor Ben McAdams says he and Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski will be working over the next few weeks to formulate a joint plan.

It's not yet clear what, if any, elements of the sheriff's plan — which includes a temporary, "urban" campsite and immediate reduction of the Road Home's population — will be enacted.

But while McAdams said Tuesday he finds some of the sheriff's suggestions, like the campsite, "problematic," others are "ingenious," including the relocation of the 200 West liquor store.

"I think the sheriff is right — we need to initiate a conversation with the state about that," McAdams said. "We know that's not going to happen quickly, but it can be explored."

That conversation, as well as an aim to create a joint proposal to address law enforcement issues in the Rio Grande area, is something McAdams hopes can be addressed over the next several weeks.

That news comes after the Pioneer Park Coalition, a group of downtown business leaders, called for less politics and more action on the sheriff's draft 21-point plan in a meeting with the Deseret News and KSL editorial boards Monday afternoon. The group fears that city and county leaders aren't focusing enough on the immediate needs of the Rio Grande area while they prepare for the Road Home's closure in 2019.

That same afternoon, Biskupski declined to express an opinion on the plan, insisting that it first needs to be vetted through the body that has been handling homeless issues for the 2 1/2 years — Salt Lake County's Collective Impact Steering Committee — saying those conversations haven't happened yet because McAdams hasn't placed Winder's plan on the agenda.

But Monday evening, McAdams and Biskupski met to discuss what the city and the county can do to help mitigate concerns in the Rio Grande neighborhood over the next two summers.

"There's a great long-term plan in place," McAdams said on KSL's Doug Wright Show Tuesday, pointing to the city and county plan to build three new homeless resource centers. "But that leaves us with what are we going to do in the short term?"

McAdams said he and Biskupski agreed they can't "wait two years for the resource center plan to come into play."

"We're batting around some ideas," McAdams said. "We're trying to decide what's practical, what's really going to make a difference and how can the city and county work together to address a lot of these challenges."

Though McAdams said he finds some of Winder's suggestions "troubling" — including a rapid reduction to the Road Home's population from 1,100 to 200 to bring it into compliance with health and safety codes — the county mayor said management of the shelter does need to begin a "transition" to look and act more like a "resource center."

"We don't want to wait until 2019 and then go from what we see today to — boom — the new model because that transition will be hard," he said.

McAdams said because certain elements of Winder's plan include changes to law enforcement practices, the county's Collective Impact committee wouldn't be the appropriate place to have those discussions — but rather those conversations need to happen between him, Winder, Biskupski and Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown.

The sheriff wasn't invited to Monday's meeting because McAdams said he intended it to be a meeting between mayors, but he expects more conversations to take place in the near future.

"The city and county have different roles to play as it relates to criminal justice, but we want to work together to improve the situation in Rio Grande," McAdams said. "We know that the need for action is right now, and we're working as fast as we can to finalize our proposals."

Biskupski said Tuesday that Operation Diversion will be Salt Lake City's "primary focus," including how the city will be able to take advantage of about 300 new jail beds that are slated to become available this year thanks to nearly $3 million in state funds approved by the Utah Legislature.

Those jail beds, Biskupski said, will be crucial for continuing and expanding the effectiveness of Operation Diversion, a program that pulls people experiencing addiction off the streets downtown and gives them a choice between two options: a treatment bed or a jail bed.

"(The new jail beds) will really create a significant opportunity for us to utilize Operation Diversion and hold people accountable — both those who are buying drugs and those who are selling — in a way we just haven't been able to before," Biskupski said.

McAdams said the state funds for the new jail beds are supposed to be made available July 1, but he's working with county officials to try to expedite the funding with county dollars, which will be replaced by state dollars once it's made available.

Those dollars, however, must first be approved by the County Council, McAdams said, so details still need to be ironed out.

"We know the need is urgent, and we're looking into it as quickly as we can," McAdams said.

When asked again about Winder's suggestions Tuesday, Biskupski said "things need to cool down" before proceeding with that conversation, since discussions in the media regarding the plan have "not been productive."

For now, Biskupski said she's focusing on the city's role: Operation Diversion.

"We need to get back to the table and make sure we're ready to do the work we need to do when those jail beds open up," Biskupski said.