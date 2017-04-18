SALT LAKE CITY — The principal of a Salt Lake elementary school is on leave and under police investigation amid a report of misconduct involving a student.

Police say the report appears to be isolated. They have made no arrests and no charges have been filed.

Salt Lake police detective Greg Wilking released few details Tuesday but said the complaint contains some accusations of misconduct against Edison Elementary Principal Laurie Lacy.

"The investigation hasn't really progressed very far at this point," Wilking said. "We're still very, very early in this."

An email and phone message left with a number believed to be Lacy's was not immediately returned Tuesday evening.

Wilking said it's too early to tell whether the reported behavior rises to the level of a crime. He said he is not sure how long the investigation will take.

Salt Lake police received a report from the Division of Child and Family Services on April 12 accusing Lacy of misconduct, Wilking said. The district was on spring break at the time.

Officers have notified the student's parents. Wilking said he was unsure where the complaint originated.

The district learned of the allegations "several days ago and immediately started a comprehensive investigation, including placing the principal on leave," Salt Lake City School District spokesman Jason Olsen said in a prepared statement.

Olsen said the district is cooperating with law enforcement and would not comment further.