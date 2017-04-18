Grace Holbrook and Madelyn Rowley, both 11, of Stansbury, retreat to the concourse as rain and possible lightning force a weather delay at a baseball game between Brigham Young and Utah at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

SALT LAKE CITY — As Utah’s first batter, DeShawn Keirsey Jr., stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the first inning, all players were called back to the dugouts due to sudden, hard rain accompanied by lightning.

The weather delay, which started at 6:17 p.m. MST, ultimately proved to be the end of the game for Utah and BYU at Smith’s Ballpark on Tuesday as the heavy rain continued and the game was canceled.

Josh Lapaina pitched for the Utes in the top of the first inning, allowing two hits and no runs.