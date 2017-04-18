In the final two matches of the 2017 regular season, BYU women's tennis travels to face Santa Clara and San Francisco this weekend in California.

BYU (7-11, 2-4 West Coast Conference) will face Santa Clara (7-11, 2-5 WCC) on Friday, April 21, at 11 a.m. PDT, before traveling to San Francisco to face the Dons (5-14, 2-5 WCC) on Saturday, April 22, at 11:30 a.m.

The Cougars occupy seventh place in the WCC standings and need to win both matches in order to remain in competition for the WCC Tournament. BYU looks to rebound after dropping back-to-back matches at home against Pepperdine and LMU. The Cougars are led by senior Savannah Ware-Avina, who leads all active BYU players with 81 career singles victories.

Santa Clara maintains a 5-7 home record and will attempt to end a two-match losing streak after falling 4-3 to San Francisco last weekend. The Broncos sit ninth in the WCC standings and host San Diego on Saturday following Friday's match against BYU. SCU has WCC wins this season against LMU and Pacific.

In addition to defeating the Broncos, San Francisco also earned a 4-3 victory over Pacific earlier in WCC play and holds the eighth slot in the conference standings. The Dons have won three of the past six matches and are 4-6 at home this season.

Live stats will be available on the BYU schedule page.