Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke stands for the national anthem before the match against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 08, 2017.

SANDY — Despite his 2-0 start at the helm of Real Salt Lake, head coach Mike Petke isn’t letting the results dictate the process of bringing his team along.

“I said it in my press conference when I was introduced, I said to the number of people that I did interviews with, I said it on radio stations and this, I keep saying it and it's very true, if we would have lost these two games but played the exact same and had the same mentality, we would be right where I would want us to be at this point," Petke said.

That being said, he knows how vital it is to collect wins and play well.

"The results are important because I’m competitive, and we’re in a results-oriented business and we want to win, we want to get points and climb the rankings. But at the end of the day, it is a process.”

Surprised by Colorado’s strategy

According to Petke, the strategy implemented by the Colorado Rapids in Saturday’s 2-1 RSL victory was unexpected.

“Their gameplan was really to get in a good defensive shape and then to look to spring out of that, and I didn’t anticipate that.”

He continued, “We thought, especially their being at home, with the results they had recently, that they’d come out flying.”

Petke felt that his squad was a little slow in the first half and then turned things on in the second. RSL scored both goals in the second half of play, including the game-winner by Brooks Lennon, in the final 10 minutes of action.

Lennon gets ribbing from others after Petke kiss

During Lennon’s television postgame interview following his game-winner over Colorado, his first MLS goal of his career, Petke quickly gave him a quick kiss on the cheek.

Lennon got a fair share of ribbing from those he spoke with after the game.

“I got a lot of teasing and some laughs, but yeah, it was good,” said Lennon.

When asked if such will become a postgame tradition, Petke laughed.

“Uh, no,” he said.