Fresh off a sixth-place finish at the Bobcat Desert Invitational last week, the Utah Valley University women's golf team heads to Mission Hills, Kansas, for the 2017 WAC Women's Golf Championship this week. The conference tournament will run Wednesday through Friday, April 19-21, at the Indian Hills Country Club.

The three-day, 54-hole league championship will feature 18 holes of golf each day, and live scoring can be followed throughout the duration of the event at GolfStat Results. The tournament's first group will tee off at 8 a.m. CT, on Wednesday, while the Wolverines will tee off between 8:40-9:20 a.m. CT.

UVU posted its best finish of the season last week when it placed sixth out of 14 teams in Goodyear, Arizona, with a three-round total of 60-over par (306-318-300—924). The 924 matched Utah Valley's sixth-best 54-hole score in school history and the final round 300 was the fifth-best tally in program history.

Sophomores Carly Dehlin and Ana Raga led the way by tying for 14th and 18th places, respectively. Dehlin recorded rounds of 74, 79 and 72 en route to her 9-over 225, while Raga also finished in the top 20 with rounds of 74, 78 and 75 for an 11-over 227. Dehlin's even-par 72 matched a career single-round low for the Draper, Utah native.

Raga, Dehlin, senior Kimberly Nyhus and freshmen Justine Lauer and Kaylee Shimizu will participate at the 2017 WAC Women's Golf Championship for the Wolverines.

Dehlin led UVU at the 2016 WAC Championship by placing fifth overall at 6-over par (72-75-75—222). The 222 matched a school record for the lowest three-round individual total in school history. Dehlin earned Second-Team All-WAC honors after posting the top-five finish.

A total of three Wolverines finished in the top 10 at last year's conference event, as Raga (78-75-74—227) and 2016 senior Kalea Heu (71-78-78—227) tied for 10th at 11-over par.

As a team, the Wolverines set a school record for the lowest 54-hole team score en route to placing third at the 2016 WAC Championship with a 48-over-par 912 (297-307-308).

Raga fronts UVU in scoring average on the 2016-17 season with a program record of 76.45, while Dehlin is right behind her at 76.71.

Three-time defending champion NM State was selected as the favorite to win the 2017 Western Athletic Conference women's golf title in a vote of the league's head coaches, who could not vote for their own team. The Aggies, who won last year's title by 16 strokes and the 2015 title by 34 strokes, received all six possible first-place votes for 36 points. Seattle U was selected second with 30 points, while UMKC picked up the remaining first-place vote to take third with 26 points. Utah Valley was selected fourth with 19 points to edge out UTRGV, which is fifth, by one point. CSU Bakersfield was selected sixth, followed by Chicago State in seventh.

The winner of the event receives an automatic bid to an NCAA Regional.

Designed by A.W. Tillinghast in 1927, Indian Hills' Golf Course has played host to more than 50 USGA and State Amateur qualifying events. In 2001, the club proudly hosted the 53rd U.S. Girls' Junior Championship, the first USGA conducted championship held at any club in Kansas City in more than 40 years.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.