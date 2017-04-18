The BYU men's basketball program on Tuesday received an addition to its backcourt for next season, as guard Rylan Bergersen of Idaho by way of Missouri announced his commitment to the Cougars.

I'm grateful for this opportunity BYU has given me and can't wait to play there next year. I look forward to being a Cougar next year #rawr😤 pic.twitter.com/FMKSXZwmsx — Rylan Bergersen (@ryreezy1) April 18, 2017

A graduate of Borah High School in Boise, the 6-foot-6, 200-pound Bergersen has spent the better part of a year attending Link Prep in Branson, Missouri, because he felt as though he could be on more colleges' radar than he was at Borah.

The Cougars originally started recruiting Bergersen before he left for Missouri and have been in contact with him for about a year. He ultimately chose the Provo school over Hawaii.

"They say they love my versatility and like how I can knock down open shots and play well across the board," Bergersen said of the BYU coaching staff by phone on Tuesday. "I think I have good basketball IQ and can shoot the ball pretty well, can score the ball pretty well, but I also think I can do a little bit of everything for them."

Bergersen said he feels as though he can play both guard spots and some small forward.

Although he said it wasn't a major deciding factor, he has a close friendship with another Cougar commit, big man Kolby Lee, who will serve a mission for the LDS Church before starting school.

"I think it always helps when you can know someone before," he said.

Incidentally, Bergersen is also close with Isaiah Wright, a former University of Utah guard who now plays for the University of San Diego of the West Coast Conference.