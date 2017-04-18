FILE— Utah Housing Corp. President Grant Whitaker speaks at the groundbreaking event for The Plaza at State Street in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 11, 2012.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's most needy had a small bonus to celebrate on Tax Day.

Salt Lake City leaders and Utah housing lenders announced Tuesday that an extra round of tax credits — $220,000 — has been made available this year to boost Utah's stock of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness.

Utah Housing Corp. has authorized the extra tax credits to immediately address the escalating homeless crisis in Utah, CEO Grant Whitaker said.

"Permanent supportive housing can be the first type of residence needed by people and families leaving homelessness and homeless shelters," Whitaker said. "Homeless shelters are not permanent solutions for anyone suffering those maladies. To take the burden off the shelters, we must provide housing opportunities for people ready to begin a different lifestyle."

The tax credits will provide about $2.5 million in equity financing, enabling a housing developer to obtain a small loan to finance rental housing affordable to very low-income tenants, Whitaker said.

It's expected the tax credits will lead to the creation of 15 to 20 new units of supportive housing reserved for people with extremely low income and chronic, sometimes disabling health conditions that need "comprehensive" supportive services to remain stable, Whitaker said.

"There has not been a new permanent supportive housing project built in over five years," Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski said.

The additional tax credits will help Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County reach their shared goal of increasing affordable housing access — a critical piece of overhauling Utah's troubled homeless services system.

"Tax credits are an incredibly valuable resource in our community, and we commend (Utah Housing Corp.) for using them to address one of our most pressing issues," Biskupski said. "We hope our community will continue to step up to partner and support long-term solutions to successfully transition those experiencing homelessness to housing."

Whitaker said Utah usually receives about $6 million in tax credits each year — which has already been allocated for 2017 — but the additional tax credits were made available from funds left over from 2016.

Normally, Whitaker said, that money would be set aside until the next year, but the corporation wanted to help make the development of a small yet new permanent supportive housing project possible.

While 15 to 20 new units may seem small, Biskupski said the tax credits are another step toward the city's goal to create at least 200 new supportive housing units and 800 new low-income housing units over the next two years.

Salt Lake County is also working to create 800 new affordable housing units over the next few years, she said.

"The housing crisis we are experiencing cannot be solved alone, but we can move in the right direction through partnership," Biskupski said, applauding Utah Housing Corp. for being part of the solution.

The city, Biskupski said, "looks forward to collaborating" with developers who apply for the tax credits.

Notices for the special tax credit cycle has been sent to Utah's development community, Whitaker said, with more information at UtahHousingCorp.org.

Project applications must be submitted by 6 p.m. June 9, Whitaker said.