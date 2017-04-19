I believe that language immersion programs help young students understand other cultures, improve their performance in their secular learning and also help them in the workplace. The amount of language immersion programs in the United States has increased greatly over the last 35 years (from 30 programs in 1981 to 448 programs in 2011). This can only be described as a good thing for students.

Studies have shown that students’ scores on standardized tests increase when they are placed in language immersion programs. Students are more diligent and patient in working out problems because they have to constantly use those skills while trying to learn a second language. On top of learning how to speak and write the language, students also learn about the cultures associated with that language. This helps student better understand the differences between themselves and foreign cultures while also giving them a better appreciation for their own culture.

The benefits of immersion programs extend beyond the classroom. Employers love to see that someone is bilingual when looking over a resume, and being able to speak a second language helps employees be successful once they do get a job. Overall, the benefits of language immersion programs are very clear. Parents should enroll their children into immersion programs in their local areas and petition school districts to make these programs more accessible to all students.

Justin Gilbert

Orem