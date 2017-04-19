In response to Dick Carpenter's op-ed ("Utah needs to smash open licensing bottlenecks," April 11), I would say that most licensing requirements exist because of past experience where folks doing stupid things hurt consumers. Licensing imposes testing, requires certain key practices and allows the bad apples to be shown the exit door.

Does this mean the system is perfect? No. But if you think licensing is bad, then feel free to hire/use an unlicensed plumber, electrician, doctor, nurse, therapist, etc. Imagine a world where structural engineers, pilots, commercial truckers, etc. are unlicensed.

Should we clean up a few things at the margins? Sure. But vast rollback of licensing? Not for me.

Dave Melanson

Louisville, Kentucky