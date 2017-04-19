I believe that sarcasm can be a very useful tool that can aid in developing one’s creativity. However, I also believe that there is always a right time and place for sarcasm to be used. Sarcasm, when expressed with a matching content and tone, can be interpreted very negatively. This is why it is so important that we know how, when and to whom we should make sarcastic expressions.

Trust is a very important factor when deciding on whether or not you should use sarcastic comments with someone. When there is not trust between two people, sarcastic comments are simply not appropriate. There are also many instances when sarcasm should not be used, especially in serious situations or in emotional environments. These times and examples do not render good environments for the use of sarcasm.

I know that every one of us can be better knowing when and when not to use sarcasm. Knowing these times will help us better maintain healthy relationships and lower confusion in our communications with others. We all should feel out a situation before we decide to make comments that may hurt others.

Bailey Bates

Provo