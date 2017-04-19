About 55 works, from poetry and screenplays to novels and films, which are by, for or about members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, have been named finalists across 13 categories for Association for Mormon Letters awards.

The winners in each category will be announced at the Association for Mormon Letters Conference, which is at Writ and Vision in Provo on April 21 and at Utah Valley University in Orem on April 22. The awards will announced at a ceremony at 12:45 p.m. The conference is free, and registration and program information can be found at associationmormonletters.org.

Also, author Orson Scott Card will receive the Smith-Pettit Foundation Award for outstanding contribution and poet Susan Elizabeth Howe will be presented the Association for Mormon Letters Lifetime Achievement Award, according to information from the association.

In the comics category, the finalists are “Mormon Shorts, Vol. 1” by Scott Hales; “Precious Rascals” by Anthony Holden; and “White Sand” by Brandon Sanderson, the script by Rik Hoskin, art by Julius Gopez and colors by Ross Campbell.

Finalists for the creative non-fiction category are “Immortal for Quite Some Time” by Scott Abbott; “The Latter Days: A Memoir” by Judith Freeman; “One Hundred Birds Taught Me to Fly” by Ashley Mae Hoiland; “Sublime Physick” by Patrick Madden; “Baring Witness” edited by Holly Welker.

In the drama category, the finalists are “Gregorian” by Matthew Greene; “Kingdom of Heaven” by Jennifer Nii; “Burn” by Morag Shepherd; and “The King’s Men” by Javen Tanner.

Finalists in the film category are “Masterminds” directed by Jared Hess; “The Next Door” directed by Barrett Burgin; “Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made” directed by Jeremy Coon and produced by Tim Skousen; “Saturday’s Warrior” directed by Michael Buster; and “The Split House” directed by Annie Poon.

In the middle grade novel, the finalists are “The Kidnap Plot: The Extraordinary Adventures of Clockwork Charlie” by Dave Butler; “Summerlost” by Ally Condie; “Cinnamon Moon” by Tess Hilmo; and “Red: The True Story of Red Riding Hood” by Liesl Shurtliff.

Novel finalists are “Slave Queen” by H.B. Moore; “Pigs When They Straddle the Air” by Julie J. Nichols; “Daredevils” by Shawn Vestal; and “Over Your Dead Body” by Dan Wells.

Finalists in the young adult novel category are “The Passion of Dolssa” by Julie Berry; “And I Darken” by Kiersten White; and “The Serpent King” by Jeff Zentner.

In the picture book category, the finalists are “What Would It Be Like?” by McArthur Krishna, illustrated by Ayeshe Sadr and Ishaan Dasgupta; “Our Heavenly Family, Our Earthly Families,” by Krishna and Bethany Brady Spalding, illustrated by Caitlin Connolly; “She Stood for Freedom: The Untold Story of a Civil Rights Hero, Joan Trumpauer Mulholland” by Loki Mulholland and Angela Fairwell and illustrated by Charlotte Janssen; and “Defenders of the Family” by Benjamin Hyrum While, illustrated by Jay Fontano.

Finalists for poetry include “Leviathan” by Neil Aitken; “Strange Terrain” by Matthew James Babcock; “flicker” by Lisa Bickmore; “Who is the Dancer, What is the Dance” by Alex Caldiero; and “Kill February” by Jeffrey Tucker.

For religious non-fiction, the finalists include “Nothing New Under the Sun: A Blunt Paraphrase of Ecclesiastes” by Adam S. Miller; “The Ghost of Eternal Polygamy” by Carol Lynn Pearson; “Let Your Hearts and Minds Expand: Reflections on Faith, Reason, Charity and Beauty” by Thomas F. Rogers; “As Iron Sharpens Iron: Listening to the Various Voices of Scripture,” edited by Julie M. Smith; and “The Vision of All: Twenty-five Lectures on Isaiah in Nephi’s Record” by Joseph M. Spencer.

In the short fiction category, the finalists are “And Thorns Will Grow There” by Emily Belanger, “Light as Wings” by Spencer Hyde; “The Mandelbrot Set” by Heidi Naylor, “Incomplete Slaughter“ by Steven L. Peck; “Kid Kirby” by Levi S. Peterson; and “Purytans” by Brad R. Torgersen.

Finalists in for their short fiction collections are “The Last Blessing of J. Guyman LeGrand and Other Stories” by Darin Cozzens; “Invisible Men” by Eric Freeze; and “Windows into Hell” by various authors.

In the video series category, the finalists are “Adam and Eve” directed by Davey and Bianca Morrison Dillard; “Last Chance U” directed by Greg Whiteley; “Studio C” with Jared Shores, producer and co-creator, and Matt Meese, co-creator and head writer; “The Talking Fly” directed by Steve Olpin.