SOUTH JORDAN — High school students sat in awe as emergency crews used the Jaws of Life to pry their classmates from a car crash and carry them off on stretchers.

An assembly Tuesday outside Paradigm High School demonstrated the kind of realistic emergency response that comes at the scene of a drunken driving accident. While the accident was staged, the message was real and made all the more relevant as students saw their fellow classmates in a state of injury and death.

Firefighters, police officers and EMTs all converged on the staged two-car accident. They found one student, Audrie Barlow, 18, walking aimlessly around the wreckage. Two more students, Luke Beckstrand and Anne Tolman, both 17, were stuck in their car, delirious from the impact of the crash and badly injured. Beside the wreckage, Sam Pepper, 17, played dead.

The firefighters and ambulance crews immediately began providing medical attention to the injured passengers. Barlow, who was the driver of one of the cars, was given a sobriety test, leading police to arrest her for drunken driving. Her classmates were able to watch as she was handcuffed and placed in the back of a police car.

An Air Med helicopter also arrived shortly after the ground teams and landed on the school lawn to take away Beckstrand, the other teen driver, who suffered from critical injuries.

Tolman was removed from the scene by an ambulance, while Pepper had a white sheet draped over his body.

"Many people underestimate the dangers of alcohol," said Gabi Cooper, 16. "Because of Audrie's decision, she will face not only legal consequences, but she will also have to live with the effects of her injuries and the pain associated with having contributed to one of her friends' death."

Cooper, the school assembly officer and a student body officer at the South Jordan charter high school, worked with other student officers and the city police department to organize the event.

"Getting a license is a big responsibility," she said, "and we all have to take care of each other out there on the road."

Cooper said she hopes the message resonates with her classmates.

"We picked students for a reason so that people would see their friends being the ones (transported by medical helicopter) or in an ambulance or even dead," she said. "I hope that seeing that, they can see the real impact that it really has on people, so that they will make better decisions."

Katie Prawitt, a community service officer with the South Jordan Police Department, spoke at the event, sharing her own experience with her father having to serve prison time for drunken driving.

"We do not hear that side of the story a lot," said Prawitt, who worked closely with Cooper to organize the event. "It also has a huge effect on the people and the families of those who choose to drink and drive."

It was difficult growing up with a father in prison, she said, and she implored the students to consider both the immediate impacts of a crash as well as the long-term effects and the burdens on friends and families affected by an accident.