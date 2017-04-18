SALT LAKE CITY — Competency restoration efforts are ongoing for a teenage boy accused of luring a 12-year-old girl from her home before raping and strangling her.

A status hearing held Tuesday marked what is expected to be the halfway point of efforts to bring the now 17-year-old boy to a cognitive level that would allow him to face the charges against him.

The teenager is accused in juvenile court of first-degree felony counts of aggravated murder and rape of a child in the case of 12-year-old Kailey Vijil. The boy was 15 years old at the time police say he raped and killed his young neighbor.

At the conclusion of a closed four-day hearing in December, 3rd District Juvenile Judge James Michie declared that the teen, who suffers from multiple mental disorders and limited cognitive abilities, was incapable of understanding the allegations against him, adequately communicating with his attorneys or comprehending the judicial process.

However, the judge said at the time there were indications the boy could be restored to competency.

The teen's attorneys have said since his initial court appearance that they don't believe he understands what is happening in the case.

The Deseret News has chosen not to name the boy at this time.

Police say the boy went to Kailey's door late at night on July 17, 2015, and asked her to help him look for a lost cat. Her body was discovered by searchers about three hours later in a horse pasture near her home.

A search warrant revealed the young girl was found naked, her Batman pajamas strewn on the ground near her body, and a shirt wrapped around her neck. Evidence on her body, including blood and fresh scratches, signaled a possible sexual assault, police wrote.

A medical examiner determined Kailey died of strangulation.

DNA evidence on Kailey's body matched the teen, according to court documents. The boy later told police that he was in the field with Kailey during the time she was missing.

Neighbors and West Valley police said the boy had used the same story as he attempted to entice several other young girls out of their homes before arriving at Kailey's house.

Prosecutors have said they will seek to have the teen certified to face the charges as an adult. However, that question can't be addressed until the boy is found competent.

Spencer Banks, an attorney representing Kailey's family, reiterated their belief that the boy is capable to face the charges stemming from their daughter's death.

"They're still of the feeling that he is competent," Banks said. "(They believe) he will be found competent by the court as well, and no matter how long it takes, they're going to be at every hearing until justice is served on this."

According to a Department of Human Services caseworker, the boy is about halfway through a 10-module curriculum meant to help him reach a legal threshold for his case to proceed. He is expected to complete the course before his next hearing, scheduled for July 13.

At that point, if it's determined the teen is able to proceed, additional hearings may be scheduled in the case, including a possible second competency hearing.

As he concluded the hearing Tuesday, Michie spoke briefly to the boy, telling him, "Thank you for all of your hard work."

The boy nodded and replied, "Sure."