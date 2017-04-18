LOS ANGELES — The Utah Jazz will be without dominant defender Rudy Gobert again for Game 2 of their series against the Los Angeles Clippers, but at least they know that's the case this time around.

Gobert's early injury in Game 1 temporarily threw them into a tailspin from which they were fortunate to recover en route to a 97-95 win and a 1-0 first-round series lead.

"It’s been nice to have a couple of days where you can put guys into where they’re probably going to be at this time," Jazz forward Gordon Hayward said. "I know preparing for the first one, some of those guys maybe didn’t think they would be in as much, so kudos to them for staying ready."

Without Gobert, the Jazz relied on Derrick Favors and Jeff Withey at center more than they normally do. That will again be the case tonight (8:30 p.m. MT tipoff, TNT) as Favors, who's recovering from a season-long knee issue, will get the start, and Withey will again see backup minutes.

"The nice thing about our team is that we are a deep team," Hayward added at shootaround, "so we do have some other guys that can try to step up and fill in for them."

The team hasn't released a timetable for Gobert's return, but he is walking without a limp a few days after suffering a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee. That happened 10 seconds into Game 1, and the Jazz had to play without him the rest of the way.

Favors played 32 minutes, which is the most he's played since March 6. After that game, however, the seventh-year power forward sat out with knee soreness for 14 games until right before the end of the regular season.

He welcomed the extra time between Games 1 and 2.

"I think maybe more than anything, it helps Derrick a little bit just knowing that he’s going to play. Both he and Jeff Withey did an outstanding job given the circumstances," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "I think the same thing is true of the Clippers. They’re preparing for a team that doesn’t have Rudy, too. In that sense, both teams will respond to roster lineups, matchups, all those things."

The Jazz are anticipating an amped-up Clippers squad. The last thing this experienced L.A. squad wants to do is return to Utah, which hasn't seen a playoff game since 2012, down two games to the Jazz.

Utah is expecting the Clippers to attack the paint more in Gobert's absence and to try to get JJ Redick and Jamal Crawford more involved offensively after quiet nights for both in Game 1.

"We know they’re going to be even more intense, even more physical," Hayward said. "For us, we feel like it’s a must-win, too. We want to keep the pressure on and not feel like, 'Oh, we’ve got one. We did our job.' We want to win this one, too. We know it’s going to be an intense game and we’re going to be ready for it."

The Jazz are pretty pumped to get back at it, too.

"It’s very exciting. A lot of preparation has been thrown into this game," Jazz guard Rodney Hood said. "It’s been a long two days, but we’re excited to get back to playing tonight and see if we can get another game."