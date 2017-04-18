It looks like the last Jedi was also the new hope.

Rian Johnson, director of the upcoming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” movie, told ABC News in an exclusive interview that the title is singular and refers directly to Luke Skywalker, the legendary hero from the film series.

People have debated whether the title referred to Luke or Rey, the heroine introduced in 2015’s “The Force Awakens,” since the title reveal.

"It's so funny when people started asking that," Johnson told ABC this week. "I had never even pondered that question."

But he did confirm the title is singular, and that the last Jedi is, in fact, Luke.

"As to whether Luke is the 'Last Jedi,' they say in 'The Force Awakens' he's going to find the last Jedi temple and Luke is the last Jedi," Johnson said.

Johnson’s explanation comes a few days after the new trailer for the film debuted. As the Deseret News reported, the film’s first teaser includes a voice-over from Luke Skywalker saying that the Jedi must end.

Watch below.

Star Wars: #TheLastJedi. Arriving in your galaxy December 15. pic.twitter.com/txUht2OtO8 — Star Wars (@starwars) April 14, 2017

Earlier this year, critics looked to foreign translations of the movie’s title for clues about whether the title was singular or plural. As Time pointed out, German, French and Spanish translations all showed the title to be plural and not singular.