CENTERVILLE — A citywide inventory of sidewalks and trees last summer revealed 2,500 locations where tree limbs are in violation of the minimum clearance for pedestrians and vehicles.

City officials are asking residents to trim limbs 8 feet above sidewalks and 13 feet above the street.

Property owners are responsible for maintaining the vegetation within the public right-of-way along their property. This includes trimming trees — whether in the park strips or in yards.

City officials say branches protruding over the street below the 13-foot standard obstruct delivery trucks, garbage trucks and snowplows, and the 8-foot clearance over sidewalks accommodates bicyclists as well as pedestrians.