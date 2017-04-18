Lisa Mathews, who had a reputation for taking in BYU football players with few or no local ties, will be laid to rest Saturday at the Orem City Cemetery.

Here is a formal obituary that ran this week in local newspapers.

In the meantime, memories of her life and service continue to come through email, text messages and social media.

A message from a father whose twins, Garrett and Mitchell Juergens, played for the Cougars far from their Houston home, detailed how Lisa came to influence them.

Here is Dr. Kurt Juergens email, shared with his permission from Houston, Texas. He references a feature tribute on Lisa Mathews, which appeared earlier in the Deseret News.

Dick, I just read your wonderful tribute to Lisa. Thank you for sharing your gift of writing to give us a glimpse into her amazing life. We have a special relationship with them. All because Lisa reached out to us when we traveled to UCONN three years ago. It was the first game of that season and my wife and I were going to watch our son Mitchell, who was making his first start. We were clueless and while standing in the will call ticket line, Lisa recognized that we were new and immediately approached us and took us under her wing. The next two years we traveled to EVERY game with Kurt and Lisa. Lisa has the special gift of seeing needs and then acting. She and Kurt have been and will always be a blessing on our life. Thank you again!

— Kurt Juergens