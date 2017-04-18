In this frame grab from a GoPro video, Landon Smith and Levi Harris set sail in their hand-crafted pirate ship on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Utah Lake. They documented the adventure, which ended when their ship sank.

PROVO — There’s no shortage of fishing boats or sailboats on Utah Lake this time of year.

But Saturday, an out-of-the-box idea and a strong desire to document it put a couple of video bloggers in a dangerous situation.

Adventure enthusiasts Levi Harris, 24, and Landon Smith, 28, constructed the boat using four inner tubes and a kitchen table, and they used a hammock for a sail.

"It was homemade, but it worked," Harris said. "It worked actually pretty well."

Harris and Smith dressed the part before setting sail and declared themselves "probably officially the first pirates ever to sail on Utah Lake."

For the most part, it was smooth sailing until Capt. Landon and his first mate went under water.

"It was cold enough that we got mildly hypothermic, but we made it," Harris said.

The two were evaluated by emergency personnel and were not seriously injured, but their voyage ended with a cautionary tale.

"It was dangerous, and that's something that we learned," Harris added.

They only had one life vest on their pirate ship, though Utah law requires at least one life jacket for each person on board. Officials let them off with a warning for that.

The adventurers have since considered some changes.

"Maybe not with a table, but the hammock thing worked good, so I think we'll explore that option. (And we're) definitely taking more than one life jacket," Smith said.

Officials called the incident a good safety reminder. As the weather warms up, outdoor adventurers should have fun but also be safe, they said.