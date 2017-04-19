The Consumer Technology Associated Innovation Scorecard recently ranked Utah as one of the top five states with the fastest internet speeds. It ranked alongside Rhode Island, Delaware...

It’s official: Utah has really fast internet.

The Consumer Technology Association Innovation Scorecard recently ranked Utah as one of the top five states with the fastest internet speeds, placing it alongside Rhode Island, Delaware and Maryland in the top five.

Utah received an “A+” grade from the report. The average speed sits at 18,868 kilobytes per second in the Beehive State, which is an increase from 15,202 kbps in 2015, according to the report.

Idaho, which received an “F” grade, had an average internet speed of 10,407 kbps in 2016, the report said.

Idaho, Kentucky and Mississippi all earned failing grades for their slow speeds, too, the report said.

New York, New Jersey and Virginia also placed well on the list with “A” grades. Washington state received an “A-.”

Here’s a look at the full list. You can find out more about your own state at the Consumer Technology Association.

Last year, Akamai Technologies released a State of the Internet Report, which looked at broadband connectivity, speeds and mobile access.

The District of Columbia lead the nation with 21,300 kbps, followed closely by Delaware (20,400 kbps), Rhode Island (19,100 kbps), Massachusetts 18,600 kbps and Utah (17,900 kbps).

“On the whole, the United States was also ranked first in average connection speeds throughout the Americas at an average of 14.2 percent, followed closely by Canada at 13.1 percent,” according to the report.