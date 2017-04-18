Former “Grey’s Anatomy” star Katherine Heigl posted a photo on Instagram this weekend from her Utah ranch, celebrating her family.
Heigl took the photo alongside her entire family, including husband Josh Kelley, new son Joshua Bishop, and daughters Naleigh and Adalaide.
The family’s horse Bellaco photobombed the picture.
Heigl previously used Instagram to introduce Joshua to the world, according to the Deseret News. The photo came ahead of Heigl’s cover story for People magazine.
Heigl offered a tour of her ranch, which sits near Park City, in 2015. It includes a home, bar and a “full-size dressage arena,” according to Today.com.
Called “The Badlands,” Heigl praised the 20-acre land for giving her children space to play and have fun, according to Today.com.
"(The girls) love to feed the chickens; they love to feed the goats and horses," Heigl said, according to Today.com. "It's great because they can run around here. They can be entertained. They're not sitting in front of the TV."
Take the tour with Heigl in the video below.