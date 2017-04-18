SOUTH SALT LAKE — South Salt Lake police remained tight-lipped Tuesday about their investigation into the shooting death of a man found in a car.

About 2:45 p.m. Sunday, a business owner who was checking on his business, which was closed, in the area of 3200 South and 900 West discovered a car with a dead man in the driver's seat, said South Salt Lake police detective Gary Keller.

Keller declined to provide the exact address Tuesday or the name of the business.

Police arrived to find a late-model black Mazda with the driver's side door open and Matthew Holt, 46, of South Jordan, dead with at least one gunshot wound.

"It does not appear to be self-inflicted," Keller said.

Detectives were searching the area Tuesday for any possible witnesses or surveillance video from nearby businesses.

Police are asking for anyone who was in the area between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday and may have seen Holt or his car to call 801-840-4000.

Because the case is still considered an ongoing investigation, Keller could not say Tuesday if detectives had been able to retrace Holt's steps and determine where he was coming from or where he was going, or if any evidence was collected from his car.