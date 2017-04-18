Long Beach State guard Justin Bibbins lowers his shoulder as drives around Hawaii guard Niko Filipovich during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game of the Big West conference tournament Saturday March 12, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

The University of Utah men's basketball program has once again been on the giving end of a bevy of transfers this offseason.

On Tuesday, the Runnin' Utes reportedly got on the receiving end, as it surfaced on Twitter that Long Beach State graduate transfer point guard Justin Bibbins will be moving to Salt Lake City.

Justin Bibbins will be moving on to the University of Utah in the PAC12. Congrats! @jbibbs21 pic.twitter.com/7dP84E6F48 — Compton Magic (@Compton_Magic) April 18, 2017

Listed on the 49ers' website at 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds, Bibbins was named second-team All Big West this spring after averaging 13.1 points, 4.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game during the 2016-2017 season.

It was the second consecutive year in which the Carson, California, native received such recognition.

Similar to Utah, Bibbins will be exiting a Long Beach State program that has had a number of players transfer out this offseason, according to an April 10 story detailing his decision to leave.

Having started 65 games over the last two seasons, Bibbins will be joining a thin Runnin' Utes backcourt that includes Sedrick Barefield, Parker Van Dyke and Gabe Bealer.

Incidentally, Bibbins played in the same AAU program as Barefield, Compton Magic.

He will join freshman Donnie Tillman as newcomers on a team that finished fourth in the Pac-12 but did not earn a bid in the NCAA Tournament. Two other players who will be part of Utah's recruiting class, Bingham's Branden Carlson and Ridgeline's Jaxon Brenchley, will serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before suiting up in Salt Lake City.