SYRACUSE — A 15-year-old who bystanders attempted to save by lifting a car he was trapped underneath died Tuesday.

Dakota Kilburn was hit by two cars Monday night near Syracuse Junior High School, 1450 S. 2000 West, according to Syracuse police.

Dakota was crossing in front of the junior high on 2000 West about 8:30 p.m. in a crosswalk when he was hit by a southbound vehicle, Syracuse police detective Erin Behm said. There aren't any traffic lights at the intersection. The impact from that collision tossed Dakota into the northbound lanes, where he was pinned underneath another vehicle.

Bystanders lifted the front of the PT Cruiser to free the boy. He was flown by medical helicopter to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries Tuesday morning.

"The family has asked for privacy, and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time," police said in a prepared statement.

Tributes to Dakota filled social media, many referring to him as "Kota" or "Kota Bear."

"I am devastated to announce that the young man in this accident was my cousin's grandson and my cousin's son and this morning he is currently giving the ultimate gift of life — his organs. On behalf of all of the family we are devastated trying to support his dad and his brothers and his grandmother as well as many other family members and friends. This is such a tragedy. Life is not fair! This young man is the apple of everyone's eye!" wrote Celeste Gleave. "To all of his friends at school, please remember to hold each other tight and remember the good in all things. Gather together and take comfort with each other."

Dakota was a ninth-grader at Syracuse Junior High School and a member of the wrestling team. His favorite team was the Minnesota Vikings, and students were encouraging each other to wear purple to school on Wednesday in honor of Dakota.

The Davis School District released a prepared statement Tuesday on Dakota's passing:

"Dakota was just a great kid. He was a great student, good-natured and funny, and several students remember the many times he would make them laugh and feel good. He was a member of the Syracuse Junior High School Singers, a member of the school wrestling team and just someone that others enjoyed being around. Members of the district's crisis team were at the school today and will also be at the school (Wednesday) for any student or faculty member who are struggling with Dakota's loss."

A candlelight vigil honoring Dakota is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. at Syracuse Junior High.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses.