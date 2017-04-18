Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, meets with the Deseret News and KSL editorial boards in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

Here’s a look at the news for April 18.

Chaffetz trails Democratic challenger

In the fundraising race for the 2018 midterms, Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz trails his potential Democratic challenger Kathryn Allen, who has raised more money in the first three months of the year than the Republican representative, according to the Associated Press.

Allen raised about $561,000 in March thanks to a social media campaign and help from celebrity Rosie O’Donnell. A shout-out on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” also jolted her fundraising efforts, the Associated Press reported.

Chaffetz, meanwhile, raised $171,000 in the first three months of the year, bringing him to a total $403,000 in total campaign funds, the Associated Press reported.

Allen said she understands the challenges at hand, but they don’t bother her.

"This message that I can't win because I'm a Democrat; that I can't win because I'm not LDS, that message is incorrect," Allen said. "The time is right for change."

Biskupski changes her mind on RDA employee

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski withdrew her appointment for the city’s Redevelopment Agency’s chief operating officer position, according to the Deseret News.

Biskupski "yanked" the pick after she learned of the appointee's controversy, which included his "entanglement with four lawsuits," the Deseret News reported.

Laura Fritts, the CEO of the RDA, recommended the pick, Marc Woolley, to Biskupski. But Fritts changed her mind when she became "concerned about the new information," Matthew Rojas, the mayor's spokesman, told the Deseret News.

Woolley resigned from the Philadelphia Housing Authority in 2003 "after being accused of ordering staff to violate federal rules in extending contracts to favored Philadelphia law firms," according to the Deseret News.

Gobert out for Game 2

Utah Jazz star center Rudy Gobert won’t play in Game 2 of the playoffs on Tuesday night, according to the Deseret News.

Gobert, who was injured seconds into Game 1, was seen moving without crutches at the Jazz practice on Monday, shooting free throws and taking jump shots, the Deseret News reported.

The team ruled him out “for the near future,” the Deseret News reported. No timetable exists for his return, but he will be evaluated this week.

“His focus now is to try to get back; whether we can do that is another story,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder told the Deseret News. “Our players … they always want to come back as quick as they can, and he’s no different.”

Theresa May seeks ‘snap election' to keep post

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May announced Tuesday morning that she’s calling for a "snap general election" on June 8, according to BBC.

May said she wants to earn re-election early to keep "certainty, stability and strong leadership" in Britain after last year’s Brexit decision, when the U.K. decided to leave the European Union, BBC reported.

The next scheduled election is in 2020, BBC reported. May will need two-thirds of the vote from the House of Commons to receive this early election option.

"I have concluded the only way to guarantee certainty and security for years ahead is to hold this election," she said, according to BBC.

Trump signs a child’s hat, throws it into the crowd

On Monday at the White House’s Easter Egg Roll, President Donald Trump signed a child’s "Make America Great Again" hat.

And then he threw it away into the crowd.

"The tonal shift of the kid's voice between 'Will you sign my hat? Thank you!' and his panicked ‘No!’ as his hat flies into the crowd really takes this video to another level," Digg wrote.