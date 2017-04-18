In the second and final game of the season series, No. 19/21 BYU softball hosts Southern Utah on Wednesday at Gail Miller Field at 6 p.m. MDT.

The Cougars (31-10, 6-0 West Coast Conference) are riding a 10-game winning streak, picking up four wins last week. One of those victories came at Southern Utah (11-22, 7-5 Big Sky) in a 13-3 run-rule win.

The game will be televised live on BYUtv. Radio options will also be available on BYU Radio, as well as live stats on the BYU softball schedule page.

BYU storylines

This Wednesday is BYU’s fourth in-state game of the 2017 season, the second against Southern Utah. The Cougars are 3-0 so far this year, defeating Utah, Utah State and SUU. After the game against the Thunderbirds this week, BYU has a few more in-state games, first against Utah Valley and then one more against Utah State.

In the four wins last week, BYU blasted eight home runs, including four at Southern Utah, which was the most in a game since 2015. Just this year, Caitlyn Larsen Alldredge, Libby Sugg and Ashley Thompson have had two-home run games apiece.

The Cougars are ranked for the eighth week of the season, extending the streak for the most a BYU softball team has been ranked in a single season. They dropped a spot in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll at No. 21, but moved up in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 to No. 19, which is the highest BYU has been ranked in that poll in school history. Additionally, thanks to the tough schedule before conference play, BYU is No. 18 in the NCAA in RPI.

For the fourth time this year, BYU swept the WCC weekly awards. McKenna Bull and Alldredge swept WCC Pitcher and Player of the Week, respectively. This is the second sweep for the duo. For Alldredge, this is the second honor of her career. This is Bull’s sixth WCC Pitcher of the Week nod in the season and 17th of her career.

Opponent outlook

Southern Utah (11-22, 7-5 Big Sky)

The Thunderbirds have won three of four conference series so far, winning all three two games to one. BYU leads SUU in the all-time series, 50-7, increasing the lead after winning in Cedar City last week.