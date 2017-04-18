Bike Utah, a nonprofit bicycle advocacy organization, announced that its Youth Bicycle Education and Safety Training program has interacted with 1,500 children since it was launched in September 2016.

SALT LAKE CITY — Bike Utah, a nonprofit bicycle advocacy organization, announced that its Youth Bicycle Education and Safety Training program has interacted with 1,500 children since it was launched in September 2016.

The hands-on program is a no-cost statewide effort to teach kids how to safely and confidently get around by bicycle.

Students in fifth through seventh grades learn the benefits of riding a bicycle, the rules of the road, how to adjust and wear a helmet, how to navigate intersections, how to avoid hazards and how to make sure their bike is in safe working order.

Bike Utah secured several grants to fund the program so it's free to any school or student wanting to participate. The organization provides a trained instructor, bicycles, helmets and all other necessary equipment to be used during the five-hour session. The program is available to schools in all corners of the state.

The Youth BEST Program is booked through June, but the organization is currently scheduling sessions for the summer and fall. To schedule a session, contact Jace Burbidge, Bike Utah's education coordinator, at jace@bikeutah.org.

More information about the program can be found at bikeutah.org.