Madness will be returning to Salt Lake City in 2019.

On Tuesday morning, the NCAA announced that Vivint Smart Home Arena will once again be a site for first- and second-round games of the NCAA men's basketball tournament the year after next.

Games will be played March 21 and 23, 2019.

A month ago, the arena played host as Gonzaga and Arizona advanced to the Sweet 16 after each winning two games. Largely thanks to those two programs and an upstart Northwestern squad that made its first tournament in school history, there were significant crowds throughout the two days of competition.