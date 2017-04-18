SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley couple accused of forcing three sisters in their care to stand facing a wall for days as punishment admitted to a reduced charge and were ordered to take parenting classes.

James Richard Jacobs and Karen Louise Jacobs entered a plea in abeyance to a single count each of child abuse, reduced from a second-degree felony, while two additional counts were dismissed for each of them.

They were ordered to complete a 10-day parenting class and not discipline children by using a belt or forcing them to stand against the wall, according to court documents.

Their plea will be held in abeyance for 18 months.

According to charges filed in December, the Jacobses were caring for three sisters — ages 9, 8 and 6 — between April and early July 2016 when the children said they were grounded "for doing bad things" and ordered to "stand with their face against the wall for three days without moving."

Prosecutor Matthew Hall confirmed the three girls are half-siblings of a young grandchild of the Jacobses, and the couple would care for all the children at times.

The grandmother of the girls told police that when she went to pick up the children on one occasion, she heard James Jacobs threaten them that if they didn't put their faces to the wall, he would kick them with "his size 13 shoe" and "kill them," charging documents state.

The father of the girls reported he saw Karen Jacobs drag the 6-year-old by her hair, slap her repeatedly and call her a profane name.

The 8-year-old said that Karen Jacobs is "mean" and hits with a belt, leaving bruises, the charges state.

The 9-year-old and 6-year-old told police that the three were threatened with a leather belt if they moved away from the wall.

The Jacobses are scheduled to return to court in March 2018 to review whether they are complying with the plea in abeyance.