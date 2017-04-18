Provo teen Aaliyah Rose, 14, was voted off NBC's "The Voice" Monday, April 17, after performing in the live playoffs.

After coach Blake Shelton stole Aaliyah from Gwen Stefani's team in the knockout rounds, Aaliyah advanced to the live playoffs, where for the first time viewers were allowed to vote for which contestants they want to stay on the show.

Aaliyah sang "Brass in Pocket" by the Pretenders, which Shelton said he heard at the gym and knew would be the perfect song for Aaliyah.

"As much as I look for people with great voices for this show, I look for also just people who have something different about them, and you for sure have that," Shelton told Aaliyah on the show.

After her performance, Shelton said he thought it was her best yet.

"I want everyone to vote for her because there's nobody else like her on the planet," he said.

Out of six people on Shelton's team, only two advanced to the next round based on votes, and Shelton was allowed to save one additional contestant. Voting saved country singer Lauren Duski and 15-year-old Aliyah Molden, and Shelton saved performer TSoul. Aaliyah was eliminated along with the other two remaining contestants.

I am so overwhelmed with the love and support you guys have shown me on this journey!! I know you guys were voting like mad and have been there every step of the way for me😙❤ Thank you @blakeshelton for giving me another chance and believing in me. Hearing you say that you really believe I am special means so much to me💕 Not only did I get to have you believe in me but also @gwenstefani This has been an absolute DREAM COME TRUE and I am so grateful for every second of it ❤❤❤ #teamgwen #teamblake #forever A post shared by Official Aaliyah Rose (@aaliyahrosemusic) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

Coach Alicia Key's team also performed Monday and half the team was eliminated. Stefani and Adam Levine's teams will perform tonight, including LDS teen Hanna Eyre.