Pete Prisco of CBS Sports went through 20 guys he likes better than the NFL scouts do, and Utah offensive lineman Isaac Asiata made the list.

Talking about Asiata, Prisco wrote, "This 6-3, 330-pound guard is a power player who excels in the run game. He would be a nice addition to a team looking to get tougher inside. He is limited some in pass protection, even though he was a right tackle some in college. At 25, he's a little older, but also more mature."

Some other names listed were USC's Adoree Jackson, Iowa's Desmond King, Ohio State's Curtis Samuel and San Diego State's Donnel Pumphrey.

Jimmer ranked the most famous athlete from Warren County

New York Upstate ranked the most famous athlete from each of New York's 62 counties, and former BYU guard Jimmer Fredette was the representative for Warren County.

Of Fredette, they wrote, "Born in Glens Falls in 1989, Fredette became its high school basketball team’s all-time leading scorer, and 16th in New York State history. Despite his high school accomplishments, none of college basketball traditional powers recruited him. He attended BYU and averaged 22 points a game as a junior, and 28 as a senior. He was named the national player of the year and holds most of the school’s offensive basketball records. He was drafted tenth in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. He recently scored 73 points in a game for the Shanghai Sharks."

Some other big names to make the list are Michael Jordan, Julius Erving, Pat Riley, Lou Gehrig, Warren Spahn, Hank Greenberg, Bob Satterfield, Art Monk, Mike Tyson, Gene Tunney, Abby Wambach and Ryan Lochte.

Other links

And finally...

After Joe Johnson game-winning shot over the Clippers, the NBA YouTube channel put out the video of all of Johnson's buzz beaters.