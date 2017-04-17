SYRACUSE — A car struck a 15-year-old boy, sending him into oncoming traffic where he was pinned under a vehicle before onlookers lifted it off of him Monday night, police said.

The teen was crossing the street near Syracuse Junior High Monday about 8:30 p.m., said Syracuse Police Department detective Erin Behm.

Behm said she was unsure how many people rushed to help the teen. A helicopter flew the boy to Primary Children's Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

The boy was first hit by a southbound car near 1450 S. 2000 West.

An investigation continues.