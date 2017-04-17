1 of 1
SYRACUSE — A car struck a 15-year-old boy, sending him into oncoming traffic where he was pinned under a vehicle before onlookers lifted it off of him Monday night, police said.
The teen was crossing the street near Syracuse Junior High Monday about 8:30 p.m., said Syracuse Police Department detective Erin Behm.
Behm said she was unsure how many people rushed to help the teen. A helicopter flew the boy to Primary Children's Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.
The boy was first hit by a southbound car near 1450 S. 2000 West.
An investigation continues.