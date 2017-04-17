SALT LAKE CITY —The Bees finished off the series sweep of the Fresno Grizzlies Monday night with a 6-2 victory.

Eric Young Jr. led the charge with a 5-for-5 performance that included two RBIs and a run scored. In addition to Young, Nolan Fontana finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and run scored, and Ryan LaMarre finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

The five-hit performance was the Bees' first five-hit game since Alex Yarbrough in 2015.

“I just tried to stay calm and not do too much. When you do that, good things happen,” said Young. “Fortunately for me, I found the gaps.”

The win capped the first series win this season for the Bees and brought the club's record up to the .500 mark.

SETTLING IN NICELY: Young, who is in his first season with Salt Lake, was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2003. The former Chandler-Gilbert Community College star was with the Rockies for six seasons, after which came stints with the Mets, Braves and Yankees. His tenure with the Bees has gotten off to a roaring start, with the outfielder sporting a .388 batting average to go along with a team-best nine runs scored.

“I enjoy playing baseball,” said Young. “I’m 31 and have been able to play the game I love since I was 7. I just try to keep that perspective and have fun.”

FOR THE AGES: It took 3,310 games, 257 of which ended on a walk-off (150 wins and 107 losses), for the Bees to record a walk-off balk win. Prior to their Sunday afternoon victory, Salt Lake had never had a game decided on a walk-off balk. Thanks to the efforts of LaMarre, and the meltdown by Fresno reliever Reymin Guduan, the 2017 Bees have already laid claim to a share of Bees franchise history.

The walk-off win, coupled with Saturday night’s victory, marks the first back-to-back walk-off victories for Salt Lake since 2015. Coincidentally, those two wins also came at the expense of the Grizzlies.

HIS SPECIAL DAY: It was manager Keith Johnson’s 46th birthday Monday, the sixth he has celebrated as manager of the Bees. Johnson is currently in his 16th season as part of the Los Angeles Angels organization (14 years as a coach/manager and two as a player), and as a result he has had his share of memorable birthdays with the club. Johnson made his big league debut on his birthday, against the Toronto Blue Jays, in 2000. The Bees skipper has also been tossed from a game on his birthday.

Salt Lake was all set to celebrate three birthdays on April 17, that is until pitchers Deolis Guerra and Greg Mahle were sent to Los Angeles and Arkansas, respectively.

BEELINES

Bees — 6

Grizzlies — 2

In short: The Bees swept Fresno, thanks to a 5-for-5 outing by Eric Young Jr.

Record: 6-6

Up next: Salt Lake RHP Daniel Wright (0-1, 24.30) at Sacramento RHP Dan Slania (0-1, 7.71), Tuesday, 8:05 p.m.

