New YouTube offerings from Utahns this week were full of surprises, from Stacey Harkey dressed up as a grandma to a dinosaur buried in Moab.
Utahns Lexi Mae Walker and Jenny Oaks Baker performed a new arrangement of “The Prayer.” Walker said in the video description, “If you didn't know who Jenny Oaks Baker was before, you do now. ... Kurt Bestor did the arrangement for us and I think it's absolutely beautiful!”
A few BYU professors recently unveiled their newest and oldest discovery: a 125-million-year-old dinosaur. They named the dinosaur Moabosaurus Utahensis, named after the “gold mine” of dinosaur bones in Moab. “Moabosaurus lived in Utah before it resembled the desert we know,” reads the video description, “when it was filled with large trees, plentiful streams, lakes and dinosaurs.” It also described the dinosaur as being similar to a Brontosaurus.
Rob Landes brought us another looping violin cover, this time with Kurt Hansen on the piano. They played the classic “The Sound of Silence” by Simon and Garfunkel.
"Studio C" introduced a new character this week, Mama J, a fiery grandma abounding in snickerdoodles. The character is played by Harkey, a veteran cast member.
Madilyn Paige, Miss Provo First Attendant and previous contestant on "The Voice" and "American Idol," released this cover of Kygo and Selena Gomez’s “It Ain’t Me.”
Bri Ray, a singer and songwriter from Utah, also produced a cover video this week, this one of “Somebody Else,” by 1975.
