New YouTube offerings from Utahns this week were full of surprises, from Stacey Harkey dressed up as a grandma to a dinosaur buried in Moab.

Utahns Lexi Mae Walker and Jenny Oaks Baker performed a new arrangement of “The Prayer.” Walker said in the video description, “If you didn't know who Jenny Oaks Baker was before, you do now. ... Kurt Bestor did the arrangement for us and I think it's absolutely beautiful!”