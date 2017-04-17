SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police were searching for suspects Monday after a South Jordan man was shot dead and found in his car in South Salt Lake Sunday.

Officers arrived about 2:45 p.m. to find the black Mazda with its driver door open parked at 3200 S. 900 West. They were responding to a call reporting a dead body.

Investigators believe Matthew Holt, 46, was shot about midday Sunday in an empty parking lot. The gunshot wound led offiers to believe some other than Holt pulled the trigger, said Gary Keller, public information officer for South Salt Lake police. Keller did not elaborate.

"Not a whole lot of details at this time," Keller said Monday evening. "We do not have any suspects and we have not made any arrests."

Police are seeking information from anyone at the location between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. who may have seen Holt or his car. Dispatchers are taking tips through a hotline, 801-840-4000. The department says callers may remain anonymous.