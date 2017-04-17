SALT LAKE CITY — A Unified police officer who says he was demoted in March sued his boss, Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder, in federal court Monday.

Attorneys for Nicholas Roberts allege Winder overstepped his authority when he demoted Roberts from a lieutenant to a sergeant, took away Roberts' job as top firearms instructor and put him back on patrol duty.

The change came after more than 30 years in Salt Lake County law enforcement for Roberts, according to court documents.

The civil suit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City.

Winder declined comment through an officer Monday evening, saying it's his office's policy not to talk to reporters about pending lawsuits against his office.

A hearing has not yet been set in the case.

This story will be updated with additional details this afternoon.